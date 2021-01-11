EUR/USD Price Analysis: A move to 1.2120 stays on the cards

EUR/USD breaches the 1.22 support to trade in 3-week lows.

Extra losses could extend to the 1.2130/25 band.

EUR/USD loses the grip further at the beginning of the week and drops to 3-week lows near 1.2150.

Against this, the corrective downside in EUR/USD could have further legs to go and a move lower to the weekly low at 1.2129 (December 21) should not be ruled out in the very short-term horizon.

In the meantime, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1570.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart