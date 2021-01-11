EUR/USD Price Analysis: A move to 1.2120 stays on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD breaches the 1.22 support to trade in 3-week lows.
  • Extra losses could extend to the 1.2130/25 band.

EUR/USD loses the grip further at the beginning of the week and drops to 3-week lows near 1.2150.

Against this, the corrective downside in EUR/USD could have further legs to go and a move lower to the weekly low at 1.2129 (December 21) should not be ruled out in the very short-term horizon.

In the meantime, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1570.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2165
Today Daily Change 71
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 1.2226
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2225
Daily SMA50 1.2041
Daily SMA100 1.1914
Daily SMA200 1.1579
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2285
Previous Daily Low 1.2193
Previous Weekly High 1.235
Previous Weekly Low 1.2193
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2228
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.225
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2185
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2143
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2093
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2276
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2326
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2368

 

 

