EUR/USD Price Analysis: A move to 1.2000 is not ruled out

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD’s rejection from 1.2240 met contention near 1.2030.
  • A drop and visit to 1.2000 now appears on the cards.

EUR/USD extends the correction lower from last week’s tops well above the 1.2200 neighbourhood.

The 1.2030/20 band, where coincide recent lows, the 100-day SMA and the 4-month support line (off November’s low) reinforce this key contention area. A breach of this region could leave the psychological support at 1.2000 exposed.

On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1787.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2047
Today Daily Change 73
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.2066
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2093
Daily SMA50 1.2149
Daily SMA100 1.2026
Daily SMA200 1.1796
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2184
Previous Daily Low 1.2065
Previous Weekly High 1.2243
Previous Weekly Low 1.2065
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2139
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2026
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1986
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1907
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2145
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2224
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.2050 amid dollar strength, ahead of US PMI

EUR/USD struggles around 1.2050 amid dollar strength, ahead of US PMI

EUR/USD is pressured around 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout

Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout

DOGE price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. It has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.

Read more

XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, bearish bias remains

XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, bearish bias remains

Gold gained some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move. A sustained move beyond the $1772-73 region might prompt some short-covering bounce.

Gold news

US Dollar Index: Rally seen faltering near 91.60

US Dollar Index: Rally seen faltering near 91.60

DXY adds to the recent uptick and regain the key barrier at 9100 the figure at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures