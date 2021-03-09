EUR/USD Price Analysis: A move below the 200-day SMA stays on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD rebounds from YTD lows near the 1.1830 level.
  • A breakdown of the 200-day SMA exposes extra losses.

EUR/USD regains some composure after bottoming out in the proximity of 1.1830 during early trade on turnaround Tuesday.

Looking at the broader picture, the continuation of the downtrend appears on the table in the very near-term. That said, a test of the critical 200-day SMA (1.1816) seems imminent ahead of extra losses to, initially, the Fibo level at 1.1762.

If the selling impetus gathers further steam, then the pair could test the 2008-2020 support line in the 1.1600 area.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1893
Today Daily Change 80
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1.1845
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.208
Daily SMA50 1.2124
Daily SMA100 1.204
Daily SMA200 1.1825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1932
Previous Daily Low 1.1845
Previous Weekly High 1.2113
Previous Weekly Low 1.1893
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1899
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1816
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1787
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1729
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.199

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

