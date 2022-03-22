EUR/USD Price Analysis: A more serious recovery targets 1.1137 and above

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD made a U-turn and reversed the drop to 1.0960.
  • The continuation of the upside targets the 1.1140 region.

EUR/USD reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks and manages to quickly leave behind daily lows in the 1.0960 region on Tuesday.

Further buying interest should meet the immediate barrier at the 20-day SMA at 1.1052, which is deemed as the last obstacle for a visit to the weekly peak at 1.1137 (March 17).

The longer run negative outlook for EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1519.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1036
Today Daily Change 85
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.1016
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1069
Daily SMA50 1.1235
Daily SMA100 1.129
Daily SMA200 1.1527
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.107
Previous Daily Low 1.101
Previous Weekly High 1.1138
Previous Weekly Low 1.0901
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1033
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0934
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1114

 

 

