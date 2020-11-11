EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to 1.1700 remains in the pipeline

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains unable to regain upside traction on Wednesday.
  • Further downside is seen revisiting the 1.1700 area in the near-term.

EUR/USD loses further momentum and extend the leg lower after being rejected from the area above the 1.19 barrier on Monday.

In case sellers keep pushing, then the pair could recede further and revisit the key contention area around 1.1700, where converge a Fibo level and the 100-day SMA.

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1343.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1785
Today Daily Change 53
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.1809
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1768
Daily SMA50 1.1773
Daily SMA100 1.169
Daily SMA200 1.1341
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1843
Previous Daily Low 1.178
Previous Weekly High 1.1891
Previous Weekly Low 1.1603
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1804
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1819
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1778
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1747
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1715
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1841
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1874
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1905

 

 

