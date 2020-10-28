EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to 1.1700 is shaping up

  • EUR/USD extends the downside well below the 1.18 mark.
  • Bets for a deeper retracement to 1.17 keep rising.

EUR/USD navigates the area of fresh multi-day lows in the 1.1740 region on the back of the persistent investors’ preference for the safe havens in light of the prevailing risk aversion context.

The continuation of this trend seems probable in the very near-term, allowing for a potential visit to the key contention area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood ahead of the monthly lows in the 1.1690/85 band (October 15).

Further south comes in the September’s low near 1.1610, although such a move would initially require further deterioration of the outlook on either the euro or the fundamentals of the region.

Overview
Today last price 1.1745
Today Daily Change 61
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 1.1795
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1776
Daily SMA50 1.1794
Daily SMA100 1.1643
Daily SMA200 1.1306
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1839
Previous Daily Low 1.1793
Previous Weekly High 1.1881
Previous Weekly Low 1.1703
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1821
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1779
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1763
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1733
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1825
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1855
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1871

 

 

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns

EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.

GBP/USD News

Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region

Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region

Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.

Gold News

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.

Read more

WTI slumps 4% to fresh three-week lows sub-$38 amid coronavirus fears

WTI slumps 4% to fresh three-week lows sub-$38 amid coronavirus fears

WTI dives on demand concerns as coronavirus cases surge in the EU. Potential lockdowns in Germany, France hit risk sentiment. API crude stocks build raise oversupply fears, EIA data in focus.

Oil News

