EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to 1.1612 is shaping up…

  • EUR/USD loses the grip further and tests the 1.17 neighbourhood.
  • Next on the downside comes in the September’s low near 1.1600.

EUR/USD debilitates further and probes the area of monthly lows around the 1.1700 yardstick on Thursday.

The corrective downside appears quite firm and a deeper pullback is not ruled out in the short-term horizon. Therefore, if sellers remain in control, then a move to the September lows in the 1.1610 zone could start to gather some traction. Further south awaits the 1.15 level (March’s peak), although a move to this area would need an important deterioration of fundamentals around the European currency, which is out of favour so far.

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1276.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1712
Today Daily Change 54
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.1746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1745
Daily SMA50 1.1799
Daily SMA100 1.1591
Daily SMA200 1.1275
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1771
Previous Daily Low 1.172
Previous Weekly High 1.1831
Previous Weekly Low 1.1706
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1739
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.172
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1694
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1669
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1771
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1797
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1823

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

