- EUR/USD extends the downtrend to the sub-1.1000 area.
- A close below 1.1000 should spark extra weakness.
EUR/USD trades on the defensive for the third straight session and puts the 1.1000 mark to the test at the beginning of the week.
Considering the ongoing price action, further declines should not be discarded on a close below the 1.1000 level. That said, the immediate target emerges at the weekly low at 1.0944 (March 28) followed by another weekly low at 1.0900 (March 14) and prior to the 2022 low at 1.0807 (March 7).
The medium-term negative outlook for EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1479.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0999
|Today Daily Change
|59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.1047
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1009
|Daily SMA50
|1.1174
|Daily SMA100
|1.1245
|Daily SMA200
|1.1486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1076
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1028
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1185
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1047
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1073
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide during the European trading hours toward 1.1000. Despite the relatively upbeat market mood on Monday, the greenback continues to gather strength on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye geopolitical headlines.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 in choppy day
GBP/USD has staged a recovery after having tested 1.3100 earlier in the day. With the dollar holding its ground against its rivals, however, the pair is having a tough time gaining traction and stretching higher.
Gold edged higher on Ukraine crisis, upside remains capped
The uncertainty over Ukraine assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the multi-day low. Hawkish Fed expectations elevated US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gains.
Why Dogecoin price consolidation can result in explosive rally
Dogecoin price shows signs of moving higher as it holds above a crucial support level. This sideways movement is likely to result in an exponential run-up that shatters immediate hurdles.
TWTR soars as Elon Musk buys stake
News broke this morning that Tesla boss Elon Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The news immediately saw TWTR stock soar and rally strongly.