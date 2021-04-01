EUR/USD Price Analysis: A break below 1.1700 is not ruled out

  • EUR/USD extends the mild recovery to the 1.1750 region.
  • The pair could still re-test the area of 2021 lows near 1.1700.

EUR/USD manages to regain some composure and bounces off recent yearly lows in the 1.1700 neighbourhood.

The pair’s selling pressure is seen alleviating somewhat on a breakout of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1867. Until that, sellers are expected to remain in control, leaving the door open to another visit to the YTD lows in the 1.1700 zone (March 31).

Further south of 1.1700 there are no relevant support levels until the November 2020 lows in the 1.1600 zone.

While below the 200-day SMA the short-term stance for EUR/USD is expected to remain negative.

Today last price 1.1742
Today Daily Change 34
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.173
 
Daily SMA20 1.1875
Daily SMA50 1.2012
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.1876
 
Previous Daily High 1.176
Previous Daily Low 1.1704
Previous Weekly High 1.1947
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1725
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1703
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1676
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1647
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1759
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1787
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1814

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

