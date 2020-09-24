EUR/USD Price Analysis: 23.6% Fib retracement support breached

- EUR/USD closed Wednesday below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March to September rally.
- The daily chart suggests scope for a decline to 1.15.
EUR/USD closed Wednesday at 1.1670, breaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from the March low of 1.0623 to the Sept. 1 high of 1.2011. That Fibonacci level of 1.1687 may now act as resistance.
The pair is currently trading at 1.1670 amid signs of bullish divergence of the hourly chart relative strength index. As such, the pair may challenge resistance levels at 1.1687 to 1.17, before suffering a deeper drop, as suggested by the head-and-shoulders breakdown seen on the daily chart.
The 14-day RSI, too, is reporting a bearish bias with a below-50 print.
Support levels are seen at 1.1495 (March 9 high) and 1.1486 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement).
A close above the head-and-shoulders neckline level of 1.1770 is needed to invalidate the bearish outlook.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1667
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1827
|Daily SMA50
|1.1776
|Daily SMA100
|1.1464
|Daily SMA200
|1.1231
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1719
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1651
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1677
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1693
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1609
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1567
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.177
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls at key support juncture, eyes on 38.2 % correction
AUD/USD has been in the hands of the bears all the way to a critical support area and the focus now is on the correction pertaining to the USD. The focus is now on whether the US dollar gives back some ground before completing a 5-wave technical move to the upside.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
USD/JPY: This could be the bulls's last dance in the 105, eyes on 103.50s
USD/JPY is stalling at market structure and bears and looking for opportunity to the downside. Bulls might have some upside to go yet, but the air will be getting thinner in those heights.
Euro outlook: Is 1.15 next?
Investors continued to sell euros on Wednesday, driving the currency to its weakest level since July. Europe’s greatest fear is materializing with the number of coronavirus cases exceeding 5 million. As we indicated at the start of the week, stricter restrictions are on their way.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.