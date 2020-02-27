EUR/USD Price Analysis: 21-day SMA probe buyers near two-week high

- EUR/USD registers a five-day winning streak.
- Recovering RSI can escalate the pullback towards short-term trend line resistance, 50-day SMA.
- Sellers will take entry below 1.0830 while targeting the fresh low since April 2017.
EUR/USD marks 0.15% gains to 1.0900 during the early-day Asian trading on Thursday. While the recovery in the RSI conditions from the oversold area seems to favor the buyers to flash two-week top, 21-day SMA acts as the immediate upside barrier.
That said, the pair’s sustained break of 21-day SMA level of 1.0911 can aim for January 29 low near 1.0992 ahead of confronting a downward sloping trend line from December 31, currently at 1.1010.
It should also be noted that 50-day SMA, around 1.1030, will question the bulls past-1.1010.
Meanwhile, 1.0830 acts as the immediate support to watch during the pair’s U-turn, a break of which could challenge the yearly bottom close to 1.0780.
In a case where the bears refrain to respect 1.0780, 1.0680 and April 2017 low close to 1.0570 could return to the charts.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0901
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.0885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0912
|Daily SMA50
|1.1034
|Daily SMA100
|1.1056
|Daily SMA200
|1.1101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0855
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0864
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0778
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0965
