EUR/USD Price Analysis: 2021 low of 1.1524 appears at risk, eyes on NFP

EUR/USD sellers bide time before the next downswing kicks in.

Daily horizontal support line at 1.1524 is the last line of defense for EUR bulls.

Solid Nonfarm payrolls could smash the pair towards the 1.1500 level.

EUR/USD is pressuring the downside while hovering around mid-1.1500s, as the sellers catch a breather before resuming the sell-off towards the yearly lows of 1.1524.

The US dollar index holds the recent advance amid a rebound in the Treasury yields across the curve, with the EUR/USD buyers still defending the bids near 1.1530.

A solid US Nonfarm Payrolls could help extend the dollar’s upsurge, which could knock down the major back to test the 2021 lows of 1.1524.

A sustained break below the latter could fuel a fresh drop towards the $1.1500 psychological level.

Further south, July 2020 levels around 1.1450 will test the bullish commitments.

The 14-Day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flattening just beneath the midline, allowing room for more declines.

more to come ...

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Alternatively, any upside attempt will need acceptance above the horizontal 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.1598 to initiate a meaningful recovery.

Buyers would target the bearish 50-DMA at 1.1678 before challenging the 1.1650 hurdle.

EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider