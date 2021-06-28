EUR/USD Price Analysis: 200-HMA exerts downside pressure towards 1.1900

- EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range above 1.1900.
- Failures to cross 200-HMA, sustained trading below short-term resistance line favor sellers.
- Bulls have multiple hurdles to conquer, bears aim for fresh monthly low.
The EUR/USD seesaws near 1.1920-25 during a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair’s subdued moves can be linked to the failure to extend the bounce off 1.1902 beyond 200-HMA.
In addition to the pullback from 200-HMA, a sustained trading below a downward sloping trend line from June 11, as well as normal RSI, also keeps EUR/USD sellers hopeful.
However, a clear break of the 1.1900 threshold becomes necessary for the sellers’ conviction to battle the monthly low, also the lowest since early April, near 1.1845.
During the fall, 1.1880 may offer an intermediate halt whereas the early March low near 1.1835 adds to the downside filters.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 200-HMA near 1.1930 enables the EUR/USD buyers to attack the stated resistance line close to 1.1970.
Though, Friday’s top near 1.1975 and June 17 peak surrounding the 1.2000 threshold act as extra challenges for the pair bulls.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1926
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.1935
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2073
|Daily SMA50
|1.2096
|Daily SMA100
|1.203
|Daily SMA200
|1.1998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1975
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1926
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1975
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1957
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1945
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1965
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
