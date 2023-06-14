EUR/USD Price Analysis: 200-EMA caps immediate upside as Fed Interest Rate Decision looms

- EUR/USD seesaws around three-week high amid pre-Fed anxiety.
- Overbought RSI, 200-EMA prods Euro bulls within two bullish channels.
- Euro bears need validation from 1.0700 and the FOMC to retake control.
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0800 as it struggles to extend the two-day winning streak near the highest levels since late May amid early Wednesday. In doing so, the Euro pair aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
Also read: EUR/USD retreats from three-week high towards 1.0750 as Fed vs. ECB battle intensifies
That said, the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA), near 1.0800 by the press time, challenges the EUR/USD pair’s immediate upside amid the overbought RSI conditions. Also acting as an immediate upside filter is the top line of a one-week-old rising channel, close to 1.0820.
In a case where the Euro bulls keep the reins past 1.0820, a convergence of its 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-month downside and a fortnight-long bullish channel’s upper line, near 1.0865 at the latest, will be in the spotlight.
Should the EUR/USD manage to remain firmer past 1.0865, the odds of witnessing a gradual rise toward the 1.1000 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, a rejection of the immediate bullish channel, by a downside break of the stated channel’s bottom line surrounding 1.0770, can convince intraday sellers of the EUR/USD pair. Following that, a quick fall to 1.0730 can’t be ruled out.
However, the bottom line of the broader ascending trend channel, close to the 1.0700 as we write, holds the key for the Euro bear’s conviction.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0791
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0793
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0749
|Daily SMA50
|1.0879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0806
|Daily SMA200
|1.0529
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0824
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0755
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0667
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0797
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0781
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0722
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0826
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0895
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.