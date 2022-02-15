EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.1325 appears a tough nut to crack for bulls

- EUR/USD looks vulnerable while below the 21 and 50-DMAs confluence.
- The Ukraine tensions spook markets, yields drag the USD lower.
- Bearish RSI keeps sellers hopeful, focus shifts to German ZEW Survey.
EUR/USD is losing conviction on its road to recovery above 1.1300, as sellers continue to lurk at higher levels.
The major attempts a rebound, snapping a two-day downtrend, as the US Treasury yields tumble amid a flight to safety into the bonds. This, in turn, is weighing negatively on the US dollar across its main rivals.
The tensions surrounding the Ukrainian crisis intensified, with war drums continue beating, in light of the latest tweets that reported a fresh arrival of war troops, machines near the Ukraine-Russia border.
Markets will continue to watch over the Russia-Ukraine crisis ahead of the German ZEW Survey and Eurozone GDP revision.
From a short-term technical perspective, the path of least resistance for EUR/USD appears down, as the bears are likely to remain in control so long as the 1.1325 upside barrier holds.
That level is the confluence of the 21 and 50-Daily Moving Averages (DMAs).
Acceptance above the latter will open doors towards the 1.1350 psychological level. The next relevant resistance is seen at 1.1405, the mildly bearish 100-DMA.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, remains bearish below the midline, suggesting that sellers will likely maintain control in the near term.
Therefore, a break below Monday’s low of 1.1280, will reopen the downside towards the February 3 low of 1.1267 and the 1.1250 round figure.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1312
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.1294
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1326
|Daily SMA50
|1.1327
|Daily SMA100
|1.1409
|Daily SMA200
|1.1657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.128
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1495
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1335
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1226
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1171
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1349
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1404
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1438
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1300 despite disruptive Russian headlines
EUR/USD is stabilizing above 1.1300, despite Russian invasion angst and weakness in global equities. Reports of fresh arrival of war troops, machines near the Ukraine-Russia border escalate risk-aversion. German ZEW, EZ GDP awaiited.
