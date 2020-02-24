EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.0864 is key resistance

EUR/USD's weekly chart is reporting weakening of the downside bias.

A break above 1.0864 would confirm seller exhaustion and could yield a corrective move higher.

EUR/USD could see a notable corrective bounce if the spot manages to take out the resistance at 1.0864.

A move above that level would validate or confirm the seller exhaustion at 34-month lows signaled by the last week's hammer candle, which occurs when the period begins on a pessimistic note but ends with optimism.

The descending 10-week average, currently at 1.1012, will likely come into play if the seller exhaustion is confirmed with a move above 1.0864

On the downside, the previous week's low of 1.0778 is the level to beat for the sellers. Acceptance under that level would imply a continuation of the sell-off.

Weekly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels