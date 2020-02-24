EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.0864 is key resistance

  • EUR/USD's weekly chart is reporting weakening of the downside bias. 
  • A break above 1.0864 would confirm seller exhaustion and could yield a corrective move higher. 

EUR/USD could see a notable corrective bounce if the spot manages to take out the resistance at 1.0864. 

A move above that level would validate or confirm the seller exhaustion at 34-month lows signaled by the last week's hammer candle, which occurs when the period begins on a pessimistic note but ends with optimism. 

The descending 10-week average, currently at 1.1012, will likely come into play if the seller exhaustion is confirmed with a move above 1.0864

On the downside, the previous week's low of 1.0778 is the level to beat for the sellers. Acceptance under that level would imply a continuation of the sell-off. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.085
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.085
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0933
Daily SMA50 1.105
Daily SMA100 1.1059
Daily SMA200 1.1106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0864
Previous Daily Low 1.0783
Previous Weekly High 1.0864
Previous Weekly Low 1.0778
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0833
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0814
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0801
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0752
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.072
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0881
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0962

 

 

