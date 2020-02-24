EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.0864 is key resistance

- EUR/USD's weekly chart is reporting weakening of the downside bias.
- A break above 1.0864 would confirm seller exhaustion and could yield a corrective move higher.
EUR/USD could see a notable corrective bounce if the spot manages to take out the resistance at 1.0864.
A move above that level would validate or confirm the seller exhaustion at 34-month lows signaled by the last week's hammer candle, which occurs when the period begins on a pessimistic note but ends with optimism.
The descending 10-week average, currently at 1.1012, will likely come into play if the seller exhaustion is confirmed with a move above 1.0864
On the downside, the previous week's low of 1.0778 is the level to beat for the sellers. Acceptance under that level would imply a continuation of the sell-off.
Weekly chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.085
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0933
|Daily SMA50
|1.105
|Daily SMA100
|1.1059
|Daily SMA200
|1.1106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0864
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0783
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0864
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0778
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0962
