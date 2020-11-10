EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100-HMA restricts immediate downside above 1.1800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD consolidates losses from 10-week high in a small range.
  • 100-HMA, 38.2% of Fibonacci retracement challenges bearish MACD.
  • Three-day-old horizontal resistance line guards immediate upside.

EUR/USD stays depressed in a choppy range above 1.1800, currently around 1.1810, during the early Tuesday. The pair surged to the fresh high since September 02 the previous day before portraying a U-turn from 1.1919.

The resulted declines presently eye a confluence of 100-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of November 04-09 upside, near 1.1800-1795, amid bearish MACD signals.

Though, any further weakness past-1.1795 will direct the EUR/USD sellers towards 200-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively near 1.1740 and 1.1720.

Meanwhile, the pair’s corrective recovery needs a clear break beyond the 1.1860 resistance level comprising a horizontal line from last Thursday.

Following that, the EUR/USD bulls will aim for the recent high of 1.1920 before targeting the 1.2000 psychological magnet and September’s peak close to 1.2010.

EUR/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1811
Today Daily Change -1 pip
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 1.1812
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1765
Daily SMA50 1.1775
Daily SMA100 1.1685
Daily SMA200 1.1337
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.192
Previous Daily Low 1.1795
Previous Weekly High 1.1891
Previous Weekly Low 1.1603
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1765
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1718
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1641
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.189
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1967
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2014

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.7300 on dismal Chinese inflation data

AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.7300 on dismal Chinese inflation data

AUD/USD keeps its offered tone intact while trading sideways around 0.7280, as the US dollar remains on the bid amid Pfizer vaccine news, which lifted the Treasury yields alongside stocks. The aussie shrugged-off a jump in Australia's NAB Business Confidence survey. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: If there is more juice in the dollar, then target 105.80

USD/JPY: If there is more juice in the dollar, then target 105.80

USD/JPY rallied hard on the covid vaccine news as the greenback picked up a bid. Markets are presuming shorter-term stimulus requirements and the coordination between the Federal Reserve and US government. 

USD/JPY News

EUR/USD: 100-HMA restricts immediate downside above 1.1800

EUR/USD: 100-HMA restricts immediate downside above 1.1800

EUR/USD consolidates losses from 10-week high in a small range. The pair surged to the fresh high since September 02 the previous day before portraying a U-turn from 1.1919. Three-day-old horizontal resistance line guards immediate upside.

EUR/USD News

WTI: Pullback from 11-week-old resistance line, 100-day SMA eyes $40.00

WTI: Pullback from 11-week-old resistance line, 100-day SMA eyes $40.00

WTI sellers attack $40.00 while extending U-turn from three-week high. Bullish MACD keeps energy buyers hopeful above 200-day SMA. October high adds to the upside barriers, before key SMA, trend line resistance.

Oil News

Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun

Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun

Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures