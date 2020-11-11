EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100-HMA guards immediate upside

- EUR/USD extends recovery moves from last Wednesday’s top.
- Normal RSI conditions suggest the continuation of the recent upside.
- 200-HMA offers additional support, 1.1860 can challenge bulls targeting monthly high.
EUR/USD remains mildly bid while taking rounds to 1.1815/20 during Wednesday’s Asian trading. In doing so, the pair keeps the latest U-turn from November 04 high.
While considering the absence of overbought RSI, the EUR/USD buyers are likely to continue attacking the 100-HMA level of 1.1825 to refresh the monthly peak of 1.1919.
However, a horizontal line comprising multiple levels since last-Thursday offers the key intermediate halt around 1.1860.
Alternatively, an area including Tuesday’s low and last Wednesday’s high, around 1.1780/70, becomes important nearby support to watch during the quote’s fresh selling.
Also likely to probe the EUR/USD sellers, below 1.1770, are the 200-HMA level of 1.1747 and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 04-09 upside close to 1.1720.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1817
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.1812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1765
|Daily SMA50
|1.1775
|Daily SMA100
|1.1685
|Daily SMA200
|1.1337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1795
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
