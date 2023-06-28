EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100/200-hour SMAs confluence holds the key ahead of Fed’s Powell

- EUR/USD meets with some supply on Wednesday and is pressured by a modest USD strength.
- Any subsequent decline could find decent support near the 100/200-hour SMAs confluence.
- Traders now look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to grab some meaningful impetus.
The EUR/USD pair comes under some selling pressure during the Asian session on Wednesday and moves away from a fresh weekly high, around the 1.0975 region touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade just below mid-1.0900s, down around 0.15% for the day, and for now, seem to have snapped a two-day winning streak.
The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish outlook, along with the upbeat US macro data released on Tuesday, assist the US Dollar (USD) to regain positive traction, which, in turn, is seen dragging the EUR/USD pair lower. Apart from this, worries about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs overshadow the prospects for additional rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) and undermine the shared currency. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra later today.
From a technical perspective, any subsequent decline is more likely to find decent support near the 1.0935-1.0930 confluence - comprising the 100-hour and the 200-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The said area should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling. The EUR/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the 1.0900 round-figure mark and accelerate the fall towards testing last week's swing low, around the 1.0845 zone. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for additional near-term losses.
On the flip side, the 1.0975 region, or the weekly top, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 1.1000 psychological mark. Any subsequent move-up is likely to attract some sellers around the 1.1055-1.1060 resistance and remain capped near the 1.1090-1.1100 heavy supply zone, or the YTD peak touched in April/May. A sustained strength beyond the latter will confirm a fresh bullish breakout and allow the EUR/USD pair to build on its recent rise witnessed over the past month or so.
EUR/USD 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0944
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.0961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.083
|Daily SMA50
|1.0876
|Daily SMA100
|1.0814
|Daily SMA200
|1.0574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0977
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0902
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1012
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0948
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0872
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0991
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.