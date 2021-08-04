EUR/USD Price Analysis: 10-DMA tests corrective pullback above 1.1800

- EUR/USD licks its wounds around one-week low after two-day downtrend.
- Momentum retreat, failures to cross four-month-old horizontal hurdle favor sellers.
- July’s bottom lures the bears until the quote stays below 50-DMA.
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1840, close to the weekly bottom, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The major currency pair dropped the most in three weeks the previous day.
That said, the quote’s latest moves struggle with the 10-DMA amid a downward sloping Momentum line, which in turn favors the continuation of the bearish impulse.
Hence, the pair’s further weakness towards 1.1800 becomes imminent but any further weakness will be challenged by 1.1780 and a horizontal area comprising multiple levels since late March, near 1.1760-50.
In a case where the EUR/USD prices remain weak past 1.1750, the yearly low of 1.1700 will be in focus.
On the flip side, a clear break of 10-DMA level near 1.1845 needs to cross the June 18–21 bottom surrounding 1.1850, as well as mid-July tops close to 1.1880 before directing the buyers towards a four-month-long horizontal resistance zone close to 1.1910-15.
Even so, 50-DMA and late June’s high, respectively near 1.1940 and 1.1975, not to forget the 1.2000 psychological magnet, could challenge the EUR/USD bulls.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1838
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.1864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1824
|Daily SMA50
|1.1953
|Daily SMA100
|1.1972
|Daily SMA200
|1.2008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1893
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1854
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1764
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1878
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1808
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1887
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1927
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
