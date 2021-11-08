EUR/USD Price Analysis: 10-DMA probes recovery moves

- EUR/USD bulls pause after two-day uptrend, keeps short-term resistance breakout.
- Firmer RSI, Momentum line back buyers below two-month-old key trend line hurdle.
- Horizontal area from early October restricts short-term downside.
EUR/USD struggles to extend the two-day rebound, seesaws around 1.1590-85 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair keeps the previous day’s upbeat break of a downward sloping trend line from October 28 amid price-positive signals from the RSI and Momentum indicators.
It should be noted, however, that the pair buyers remain worried below the descending resistance line from early September, near 1.1650.
Even if the EUR/USD bulls manage to cross the 1.1650 trend line hurdle, the last month’s high near 1.1695 and the 1.1700 threshold will challenge the further advances.
Meanwhile, the resistance-turned-support close to 1.1575 restricts short-term declines ahead of the multiple supports marked since the initial October month surrounding 1.1530-25.
Also acting as a downside filter is the yearly low near 1.1510 and the 1.1500 round-figure.
To sum up, EUR/USD is likely to remain in the recovery mode but the bulls remain cautious below 1.1700.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1585
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.1567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.16
|Daily SMA50
|1.1679
|Daily SMA100
|1.1747
|Daily SMA200
|1.1891
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1573
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1513
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1513
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1491
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1469
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1649
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
