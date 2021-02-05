EUR/USD: Previous uptrend now offers resistance at 1.2040 – Commerzbank

EUR/USD dropped below 1.20 on Thursday and has failed to recapture that level. Beyond a small near-term rebound, analysts at Commerzbank look for deeper losses.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD has eroded the 1.2000 level and this has left attention on the downside. The next support is at 1.1945, which is the 23.6% retracement of the move up since March 2020.”
“A move below 1.1945 will imply a deeper sell off to 1.1750 and possibly the 1.1695/02 support, this is the 38.2% retracement and the September and November lows. It would also represent a return to point of break out from the previous 12-year downtrend.”
“The Elliott wave count on the daily chart is implying that the market is likely to fail on rallies to 1.2040/75. We also note 13 counts on the 60 and 240 minutes charts so we will attempt to sell the rally.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market shows bias for Euro weakness over three months
EUR/USD's options market positioning looks stacked against the single currency. EUR/USD three-month risk reversal shows strongest bearish bias since June 2020. Technical charts and macro factors look to have aligned in favor of the bears.
Gold stays en route $1,777 on NFP day
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in over a month around $1,795 during early Friday. The yellow metal dropped to a nine-week low the previous day before recovering from $1,785. While the broad USD gains remain on the table, the pre-NFP trading lull seems to challenge the commodity trading.
DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger
Dogecoin had another massive 50% price explosion in the past 24 hours thanks to several tweets from Elon Musk. Yet again, the richest man in the world endorses Dogecoin and the market reacts positively.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
Dollar Index eyes bullish reversal on weekly chart
DXY looks set to confirm a falling wedge breakout – a bullish reversal pattern – on the weekly chart. The index has flipped the channel hurdle into support. A close above would confirm the breakout and open the doors for a rally to 94.72 (September high).