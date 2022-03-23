- EUR/USD is pressured in New York trade as traders weigh the risks associated with higher energy prices.
- A rise in cases “likely” caused by a more transmissible COVID-19 strain is also a concern.
- US president Joe Biden is heading to Brussels for talks with NATO and European leaders.
At 1.005, EUR/USD is down 0.20% during the time of writing and has travelled from a high of 1.1043 to a low of 1.0964 so far. The bears are engaged on the back of another sharp increase in oil and natural gas prices. Additionally, traders are on standby for announcement of fresh sanctions against Russia by the US during the president's trip to Europe.
US president Joe Biden is heading to Brussels for talks with NATO and European leaders and will seek European leaders to reduce their nation's dependency on Russian oil and gas. Biden is expected to announce new sanctions on members of the Russian parliament over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
However, the European Union currently is not expected to agree to a ban on Russian oil which would also weigh on the euro, especially now that Russia will insist that "unfriendly countries" pay for Russian natural gas exports only in rubles going forward, according to reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he told Russian government officials a number of Western countries made "illegitimate decisions on the so-called freezing of the Russian assets," which has resulted in a line being crossed "over the reliability of their currencies" and has undermined the trust for those currencies, the Associated Press reported.
Putin said it "made no sense" to supply Russian goods to the European Union and the United States and receive payment in foreign currencies, including the euro and US dollars. Putin is outlining certain measures to switch to payments for "our natural gas, supplied to so-called unfriendly countries" in Russian rubles but will continue to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices fixed in previously concluded contracts. Russia provides about 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas.
Covid wave swells over Europe
Several European countries have lifted coronavirus restrictions too “brutally”, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, as they are witnessing a rise in cases “likely” caused by a more transmissible COVID-19 strain. WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said to be “optimistic, but vigilant” about the pandemic’s development in Europe, adding that cases were on the rise in 18 out of 53 states in the region.
“The countries where we see a particular increase are the United Kingdom, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy and Germany,” Kluge said. “Those countries are lifting the restrictions brutally from too much to too few,” he added. Epidemiologists have noted that rising cases were partly due to the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant which has become dominant in many countries. However, it does not appear to cause more severe disease compared with other strains.
EUR/USD technical analysis
The weekly chart above shows that the price is correcting the weekly bearish impulse and stalling at a 50% mean reversion in resistance territory. The bears are moving in ana bearish close on the week could be significant and continue to weigh on the price outlook towards a downside extension in coming weeks
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1004
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.1029
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1054
|Daily SMA50
|1.1228
|Daily SMA100
|1.1285
|Daily SMA200
|1.1521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1046
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0927
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1063
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1147
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from weekly lows, upside limited
EUR/USD struggles to recover above the 1.1000 level after flirting with the weekly low at 1.0960. US indexes remain in the red and with a sour tone, reflecting the dismal market’s mood, and maintaining the upside limited.
GBP/USD recovers 1.3200, lacks follow-through
GBP/USD is slowly recovering the ground lost after the release of discouraging UK inflation figures and budget announcement, downwardly revising tax growth expectations to 3.8% from 6%.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Shiba Inu price readies to breakout after 1 billion SHIB burned
Shiba Inu price could recover from the recent drop in price as the community and merchants send SHIB to the burn pot. Over 1.02 billion SHIB tokens were burnt in a 24-hour period on March 22, 2022.
TLRY $6, $6.50 calls expiring on Friday jump 200%
Tilray stock is trading up 4.2% at $5.92 about 45 minutes into Wednesday's session. Shares spiked up to $6.30 at the open but have steadily lost ground as the session has progressed.