EUR/USD pressured amid EU top jobs indecision; Eurozone/US PMIs eyed

- Offered into US-China trade truce, as the US rates, dollar get a boost.
- A split on the EU top jobs also weighs ahead of Eurozone/ US PMIs.
The EUR/USD pair remains under pressure around the midpoint of the 1.13 handle amid a rally in the US Treasury yields and a lack of consensus om the EU top jobs, as we progress towards the European opening bells.
Focus on Brussels’ top jobs outcome, Eurozone PMIs
The main currency pair is seen testing the recent support area just under the 113.50 level, as the bears fight back control following the last two days of tug of war between them and the bulls. The selling pressure can be mainly attributed to a broad-based US dollar strength fuelled by the rally in the Treasury yields after the US and China reached a trade truce and eased trade war fears.
Adding to the weight on the shared currency, the European Union (EU) leaders failed to reach a consensus over who should get the EU's top jobs, including a successor to Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker. Summit chair Donald Tusk decided to have a break for bilateral talks, and his spokesman said the summit would resume later at breakfast on Monday. Meanwhile, the French President Macro said on Sunday the new Chief for the European Central Bank (ECB) could be decided later this week.
In the meantime, the immediate focus now remains on the Euro area final manufacturing PMI reports due later today for fresh insights on the health of the Euro area economy, especially after the flash readings suggest a minor improvement in the manufacturing sector. Also, the US ISM manufacturing PMI data will be closely eyed for fresh dollar trades, in the face of the aggressive rate cut calls scaled back by the Fed last week.
Levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1351
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.1372
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1296
|Daily SMA50
|1.1229
|Daily SMA100
|1.1262
|Daily SMA200
|1.1344
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1394
|Previous Daily Low
|1.135
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1378
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1306
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1438
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
