EUR/USD posts modest gains around 1.0725 amid the weaker USD, investors await US CPI, ECB rate decision

The EUR/USD pair recovers some lost ground around 1.0725 after bouncing off the low of 1.0697. The rebound of the major pair is bolstered by the downward pressure on the US Dollar. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) corrects Lower to 104.70. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that she is becoming more convinced that the US will be able to curb inflation without causing major impacts on the labor market. She added that every gauge of inflation is erasing and there was no massive wave of layoffs. The upbeat US economic data last week lends support to the higher for longer interest rate narrative in the US. The markets have been priced in the possibility of a 93% chance of a rate hold at the September meeting and a 43.5% chance of a rate hike at the November meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. This, in turn, might lift the US Dollar (USD) and cap the upside of the EUR/USD. The Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that the Fed has extra room to raise interest rates, but the data will determine it. While, Fed Boston President Susan Collins pointed out the risk of an inappropriately restrictive monetary policy stance and called for a patient and careful, but deliberate policy. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee outlined the central bank's goal of leading the economy into a "golden path." This route represents a scenario in which inflation falls without causing a recession. On the Euro front, analysts believe the European Central Bank (ECB) will maintain interest rates unchanged at its next policy meeting on Thursday. Destatis data released on Friday indicated that the German Harmonised Consumer Price Index (HICP) for August came in at 6.4% YoY, as expected by the market, while the core CPI remained steady at 6.1%. Furthermore, Eurozone GDP increased by 0.1% in the second quarter (Q2), compared to 0.3% in the previous quarter and 0.3% estimated. On Wednesday, investors will closely watch the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August. The monthly figure is anticipated to increase by 0.5%, while the monthly core figure is anticipated to remain unchanged at 0.2%. On Thursday, the focus will shift to the ECB's monetary policy. The event could provide the EUR/USD pair with a clear direction.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.