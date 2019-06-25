In view of Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, EUR/USD’s outlook is positive as it has overcome on a closing basis both the 200 week ma and the 200 day ma at 1.1348 which should trigger an attempt on the 1.1416 55 week moving average and the 1.1570 2019 high.

Key Quotes

“Beyond this we target 1.1815/54 (highs from June and September 2018). We note the 13 count on the 60 minute chart and we would allow for a small near term retracement into the 1.1360/25 band ahead of further gains. Initial support at 1.1175.”

“We regard recent lows at 1.1110/06 as an interim turning point and continue to view the market as based longer term and we target 1.1990 (measurement higher from the wedge).”

“Support at 1.1110/06 is regarded as the break down point to the 2018-2019 support line at 1.1027 and the 1.0814 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.”