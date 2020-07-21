EUR/USD pops and drops as EU reaches fiscal deal

- EUR/USD sees a minor pop on the EU fiscal deal.
- Sell the fact trade looks unlikely as the bar of expectations was set low.
- Dollar sell-off seems to have fueled EUR/USD's month-to-date gains.
EUR/USD jumped to fresh multi-month highs on Tuesday after Reuters reported that the European Union has reached a highly-anticipated deal on the EUR 750 billion coronavirus recovery fund.
The already bid currency pair added 11 pips in the five minutes to 03:25 GMT to print a 4-1/2-month high of 1.1470. The minor pop, however, was quickly erased and the pair fell back into the red near 1.1440.
Sell the fact?
EUR/USD rallied more than 250 pips leading up to the fiscal deal. As such, one may argue that the deal was priced in advance and may anticipate a "sell-the-fact" pullback in the common currency. As noted earlier, the pair has already retreated from session highs.
However, the bar of expectations was set low due to European leaders' repeated failure to iron out differences over the size and scope of the coronavirus recovery fund. Further, EUR/USD's ascent was likely fueled by the broad-based US dollar sell-off. The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, is down 1.7% this month.
Hence, there is a risk in concluding that the deal was already baked in. The sell-the-fact trade may remain elusive or could be very brief. In fact, with the EU reaching the highly-anticipated fiscal deal, markets may be more inclined to sell haven currencies like the US dollar.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1446
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1448
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1306
|Daily SMA50
|1.1187
|Daily SMA100
|1.1068
|Daily SMA200
|1.1063
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1468
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1402
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1452
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1422
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1097
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1443
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1411
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1374
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1476
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1504
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1541
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.