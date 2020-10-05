EUR/USD: Politics signals wild days ahead, chances of further gains limited

The main market motor last week was the risk-related sentiment, centred around a US stimulus bill and a post-Brexit trade deal. The cherry on the cake was the announcement on Friday that US President Donald Trump and wife Melania contracted COVID-19. The EUR/USD pair bottomed for the week at 1.1614 and headed into the weekend trading at around 1.1720. The shy recovery cannot grant additional gains ahead, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
Key quotes
“Trump’s health took over the news feeds, overshadowing a dismal US Nonfarm Payroll report. According to the official release, the US added 661K new jobs in September, much worse than the 850K expected. The unemployment rate in the same period ticked down to 7.9% from 8.4%, beating the 8.2% expected.”
“Expectations mounted ahead of the first US presidential debate between Trump and Biden, providing little of substance to investors. It was a spat which didn’t lack mockery and interruptions. The only thing worth highlighting is that Trump refused to say that he would accept the election results, as he has repeatedly been saying that mail-in ballots will lead to a rigged election.”
“ECB’s President Christine Lagarde mounted on the verbal intervention train, as she said that ‘it is clear that the external value of the euro has an impact on inflation.’ Lagarde paved the way for more stimulus, indicating that the central bank stands ‘ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry’.”
“This week kick-starts with the final versions of the September Markit Services PMIs for the EU and the US, and the official ISM Services PMI for this last, foreseen at 56 from 56.9 in the previous month. Next Wednesday, the FOMC will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. The document has little chances of having a relevant impact on the market.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher on hopes that Trump leaves hospital
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, marginally higher. President Trump's doctors said he could be discharged on Monday. Hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal is also weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Eurozone and US services PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2900 amid Brexit optimism, Trump’s recovery
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, stable The extension of Brexit talks is supporting the pound, yet details about talks are lacking. President Trump's improving condition weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Gold back below $1900, eyes Trump’s health updates
Gold is under pressure once again below $1900 after a brief recovery attempt in early trades this Monday. The optimism over US President Donald Trump’s health progress seems to fade amid looming uncertainty over the fiscal stimulus deal and the upcoming election.
Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)
The chaotic presidential debate had little time to stir markets before hopes for a stimulus package stole the show. Will Congress remain more important than the next Commander-In-Chief? What is inspiring investors?
WTI: Good news from Trump's doctors help bulls avoid head-and-shoulders breakdown
WTI is flashing green at press time, as the USD is facing selling pressure. The haven demand for the greenback looks to have weakened in response to President Trump's doctors' comments that he could be discharged from coronavirus hospital as soon as Monday.