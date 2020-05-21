EUR/USD: Politicians have a chance to be a game changer for the euro – Rabobank

The EUR has clung on to most of the gains made at the start of the week on the news of a Franco/German agreement for a new EUR500B fund to support the recovery in the EU via grants. This was followed by reports that the European Commission will propose a recovery fund of more than EUR 1trn made up of both loans and grants, per Rabobank.
Key quotes
“If the EU authorities can demonstrate a heightened degree of political coordination, it could be a game changer in terms of the outlook for the EUR. However, it is still too early to come to this conclusion.”
“While the risk of a dip towards EUR/USD 1.05 on a 3-month view may have been reduced, previous crisis have highlighted that European politicians are often only pushed into compromise agreements when tensions between them become untenable. Consequently, we view it as too early to alter this forecast.”
“The European Commission’s proposed recovery fund will reportedly be more than EUR 1 trn and will include a mix of loans and grants. The plan is expected to be laid out on May 27th as part of the seven year joint EU budget proposal. The reactions to this from across the EU could be crucial in assessing the outlook for the EUR in the coming months and beyond.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.10 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is on the rise, nearing 1.10 as S&P futures advance and the market mood improves. Investors are shrugging off worsening Sino-American relations. Eurozone PMIs have mostly beaten expectations, but remain at depressed levels. US data is eyed.
GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.22 after UK PMIs beat expectations and bounced more than expected. BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar.
US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?
The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.
Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD
XAU/USD comes under some selling pressure on Thursday amid a pickup in the Dollar demand. The pullback seemed unaffected by softer risk tone amid worsening US-China relations.
WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally
Having hit the highest level in two months at 34.48, WTI (July futures on Nymex) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation, as the buyers gather pace for the next push higher.