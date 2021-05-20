EUR/USD remains poised to regain 1.22 as USD retreats with yields

  • EUR/USD edges higher, consolidates the previous day’s losses.
  • US Treasury yields turn south, US dollar fades corrective pullback.
  • Markets search for clear direction after FOMC minutes renewed tapering concerns.
  • ECB’s Lagarde, second-tier EU, US data eyed for fresh impulse.

EUR/USD flirts with an intraday high of 1.2185, up 0.07% on a day, heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the currency major pair licks FOMC Minutes-led wounds as US Treasury yields trim the previous day’s gains, the highest in a week.

With the US FOMC Minutes confirming that some policymakers are willing to discuss tapering in the next few meetings, reflation risks returned to the table and put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar. The risk-off mood also took clues from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard’s comments who cited the need to talk over the Fed’s next move.

It should, however, be noted that a lack of major catalysts during Asia offered opportunities to the US Treasury yields to shed two basis points (bps) from its previous run-up to re-test the 1.66% level by the press time. However, the S&P 500 Futures struggle to find traction and seesaws between mild gains and losses of late. Some sentiment-related headlines that couldn’t direct markets include the European Union’s (EU) new VAT rules for, Aussie-China tussles and increasing odds of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Amid these plays, the US dollar index (DXY) drops 0.06% intraday as sellers attack 90.00 by the press time.

Looking forward, Germany’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for April and comments from the ECB President Christine Lagarde will be followed for fresh impulse before the US Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey data.

Above all, EUR/USD traders will be more interested in hearing more about tapering and coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine from the US and EU respectively. Given the recently hawkish FOMC minutes, Fedspeak will be closely observed before targeting any further USD strength. Though, the US Treasury yields may help the pair to test the immediate hurdle.

Technical analysis

Failures to cross February high and sluggish MACD could extend EUR/USD pullback towards April’s top surrounding 1.2150. However, a convergence of 21-day SMA and a seven-week-old support line near 1.2100 becomes the key support to break for EUR/USD sellers.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2182
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.2176
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.21
Daily SMA50 1.1975
Daily SMA100 1.2043
Daily SMA200 1.1964
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2245
Previous Daily Low 1.216
Previous Weekly High 1.2182
Previous Weekly Low 1.2052
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2213
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2142
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2227
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2312

 

 

