EUR/USD has dropped below 1.07. Significant support aligns at 1.0640 and sellers could look to book their profits in case the pair falls toward that level, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
Bears eye 1.0640 as next target
“March Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The Conference Board will release the April Consumer Confidence Index as well. Even if these data come in better than expected, it might not be enough for risk flows to dominate the markets.”
“It's worth noting that EUR/USD will touch its weakest level since April 2017 with a drop below 1.0635. Sellers might see such a move as a profit-taking opportunity and trigger a correction in the pair. In that case, 1.07 (psychological level) aligns as the next recovery target before 1.0730 (static level) and 1.0760 (static level).”
“A daily close below 1.0640 is likely to open the door for additional losses toward 1.06 (psychological level) and 1.0570 (static level from March 2017).”
