EUR/USD plunges near 1.1070 on higher EU Unemployment Rate and safe-haven appeal

- EUR/USD tumbles on negative market tone as optimism on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks faded.
- Soaring inflation in Eurozone is advocating an interest rate hike by the ECB.
- EU’s Unemployment Rate is slightly higher at 6.8% than the expectation at 6.7%.
The EUR/USD pair has plunged sharply on Thursday after the risk-off impulse gained traction amid falling global equities and a higher print of the European Union (EU) Unemployment Rate. The asset eroded half of its gains made in the last three trading sessions.
The shared currency has been hit hard after the Eurostat reported Unemployment Rate at 6.8%, which remains in the mid of market consensus at 6.7% and the prior figure of 6.9%. Meanwhile, bets on an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) are rising higher. Soaring inflation in Eurozone is compelling the ECB’s policymakers to raise the interest rate for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic. The German annual inflation has climbed to 7.3%, the highest print in more than four decades. While the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in France has landed at 5.1% and the inflation number in Italy has reached 6.7%.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has reclaimed 98.00 comfortably despite a minor slippage in Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation. The yearly Core PCE inflation landed at 5.4%, slightly lower than the estimate of 5.5% but higher than the prior print of 5.2%. The improvement in the safe-haven appeal after the optimism in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks faded has underpinned the greenback against the shared currency.
Going forwards, investors will focus on US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which is due on Friday.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1074
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|1.1158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1003
|Daily SMA50
|1.1184
|Daily SMA100
|1.1253
|Daily SMA200
|1.1494
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1171
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1083
|Previous Weekly High
|1.107
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1226
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1281
AUD/USD: Bears prowl and are moving in with 0.7450 eyed
AUD/USD is under pressure below a wall of resistance on the daily chart and is in the hands of the bears leaving the focus on the downside. The prior resistance has a confluence with the 50% mean reversion target while the 21-day moving average is aligned in this area as well for additional confluence.
EUR/USD plunges near 1.1070 on higher EU Unemployment Rate and safe-haven appeal
Gold struggles with resistance at $1950
The yellow metal benefited from the risk adverse environment but failed to overcome the $1950 resistance area. Gold rose by more than $100 during 1Q 2022, despite higher rates.
Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are currently just off the highs of March and looking solid on positive news and a breakthrough in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110
BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.