EUR/USD plunges near 1.1070 on higher EU Unemployment Rate and safe-haven appeal

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • EUR/USD tumbles on negative market tone as optimism on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks faded.
  • Soaring inflation in Eurozone is advocating an interest rate hike by the ECB.
  • EU’s Unemployment Rate is slightly higher at 6.8% than the expectation at 6.7%.

The EUR/USD pair has plunged sharply on Thursday after the risk-off impulse gained traction amid falling global equities and a higher print of the European Union (EU) Unemployment Rate. The asset eroded half of its gains made in the last three trading sessions.

The shared currency has been hit hard after the Eurostat reported Unemployment Rate at 6.8%, which remains in the mid of market consensus at 6.7% and the prior figure of 6.9%. Meanwhile, bets on an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) are rising higher. Soaring inflation in Eurozone is compelling the ECB’s policymakers to raise the interest rate for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic. The German annual inflation has climbed to 7.3%, the highest print in more than four decades. While the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in France has landed at 5.1% and the inflation number in Italy has reached 6.7%.

On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has reclaimed 98.00 comfortably despite a minor slippage in Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation. The yearly Core PCE inflation landed at 5.4%, slightly lower than the estimate of 5.5% but higher than the prior print of 5.2%. The improvement in the safe-haven appeal after the optimism in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks faded has underpinned the greenback against the shared currency.

Going forwards, investors will focus on US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which is due on Friday.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1074
Today Daily Change -0.0084
Today Daily Change % -0.75
Today daily open 1.1158
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1003
Daily SMA50 1.1184
Daily SMA100 1.1253
Daily SMA200 1.1494
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1171
Previous Daily Low 1.1083
Previous Weekly High 1.107
Previous Weekly Low 1.0961
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1137
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1104
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1049
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1192
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1226
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1281

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bears prowl and are moving in with 0.7450 eyed

AUD/USD: Bears prowl and are moving in with 0.7450 eyed

AUD/USD is under pressure below a wall of resistance on the daily chart and is in the hands of the bears leaving the focus on the downside. The prior resistance has a confluence with the 50% mean reversion target while the 21-day moving average is aligned in this area as well for additional confluence.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD plunges near 1.1070 on higher EU Unemployment Rate and safe-haven appeal

EUR/USD plunges near 1.1070 on higher EU Unemployment Rate and safe-haven appeal

EUR/USD tumbles on negative market tone as optimism on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks faded. Soaring inflation in Eurozone is advocating an interest rate hike by the ECB. EU’s Unemployment Rate is slightly higher at 6.8% than the expectation at 6.7%.

EUR/USD News

Gold struggles with resistance at $1950

Gold struggles with resistance at $1950

The yellow metal benefited from the risk adverse environment but failed to overcome the $1950 resistance area. Gold rose by more than $100 during 1Q 2022, despite higher rates.

Gold News

Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot

Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot

Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are currently just off the highs of March and looking solid on positive news and a breakthrough in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. 

Read more

Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110

Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110

BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures