EUR/USD plummets toward 1.1300 on broad USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD reversed its direction after testing 1.1400 on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index climbs above 96.50 during American session.
  • Euro struggles to find demand as risk-aversion dominates markets.

The EUR/USD pair gained traction and rose to a daily high of 1.1402 during the American session. However, the risk-averse market environment boosted the demand for the safe-haven greenback and caused the pair to lose its traction. As of writing, the pair was down 0.47% on a daily basis at 1.1316.

DXY erases Wednesday's losses

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD on the FOMC's dovish outlook lifted EUR/USD to its best level in three months at 1.1423 on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) stayed relatively calm near 96.00 during the first half of the day on Thursday pressured by the falling US Treasury bond yields.

However, the sharp drop witnessed in major equity indexes in the US amid resurfacing fears over a second coronavirus wave allowed the DXY to stage a decisive recovery. At the moment, the index is up 0.56% on the day at 96.60.

The data published by the US Department of Labor showed that Initial Jobless Claims fell to 1.54 million from 1.9 million last week but was largely ignored by the market participants.

On Friday, Industrial Production data will be featured in the European economic docket. Later in the day, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin is scheduled to deliver a speech at 1400 GMT.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1317
Today Daily Change -0.0058
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 1.1375
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1077
Daily SMA50 1.0948
Daily SMA100 1.0972
Daily SMA200 1.1022
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1422
Previous Daily Low 1.1323
Previous Weekly High 1.1384
Previous Weekly Low 1.1097
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1361
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1324
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1225
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1424
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1473
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1524

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

