EUR/USD plummets below 1.1000 amid decelerating US economy and banking crisis fears

- US Consumer Confidence fell to its lowest level since July 2022.
- Economic activity reports by Regional Fed Banks portray a gloomy outlook for the US economy.
- ECB sources commented that the EU’s central bank is tilting towards a 25 bps rate hike.
EUR/USD dropped below the 1.1000 figure as risk aversion took center stage in Tuesday’s session. Successive reports that the economy in the United States (US) is decelerating, and reignited fears of March’s banking crisis, triggered a flight to safety. Therefore, the EUR/USD pair is trading at 1.0971, below after hitting a daily high of 1.1067, down 0.68%.
US Consumer Confidence hits new low as gloomy economic outlook persists, ECB hints a rate hike
Several Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Regional Banks revealed their Manufacturing and Services related Indices, with most reports suggesting an ongoing deceleration across the country. Additionally, the latest Consumer Confidence report for April, announced by the Conference Board (CB), came at 101.3, below the 104 estimated. The survey showed that consumers are becoming pessimistic about the economy, expecting the labor market to soften. That said, recessionary fears triggered flows toward the US Dollar; thus, the EUR/USD weakened.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the American Dollar value against a basket of currencies, edged up 0.63%, at 101.942, even though US Treasury bond yields are collapsing. Odds that the Fed will hike 25 bps at the upcoming May meeting are at 84%, as reported by the CME FedWatch Tool. The report showed that investors are bracing for 50 bps rate cuts by the end of 2023.
In other data, US New Home Sales in March rose by 683K above estimates of 632K, a signal that easing mortgage rates is helping curb the housing market.
Across the pond, the Eurozone (EU) docket was empty, though late comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials suggest at least a 25 bps interest rate increase is on the cards. The ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane noted that current data indicate a raise of rates is needed, though and guided that further hikes will depend on data. Later, Francois Villeroy added that inflation is at its peak and will reach the ECB’s target by the end of 2024.
Of late, some ECB insiders noted that the next meeting is tilting towards a 25 bps rate hike, but a negative print on April’s inflation could trigger a 50 bps rate hike, according to Econostream.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The EUR/USD is forming a bearish-engulfing candle pattern, suggesting that sellers outweigh buyers at the time of writing. However, a daily close below April 24 open price at 1.0990 is needed to pave the way for a pullback. Once that scenario plays out, the EUR/USD first support would be the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0928. A breach of the latter will expose the April 17 cycle low at 1.0900. the EUR/USD’s next floor will be the confluence of the April 10 low and the 50-day EMA at around 1.0829/31 before slipping towards 1.0800.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0968
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|1.1046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0934
|Daily SMA50
|1.0774
|Daily SMA100
|1.0742
|Daily SMA200
|1.0398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.105
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0909
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1018
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0991
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0950 amid renewed demand for safety.
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and approaches 1.0950 in the American session. The risk-averse market environment following the weak consumer sentiment data helps the US Dollar gather further recovery momentum and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD pierces 1.2400 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and pierced 1.2400 for the first time in the week. The souring market mood on disappointing consumer confidence data from the US provides a boost to the US Dollar, forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Demand for safety maintains XAU/USD near $2,000 Premium
Financial markets turned risk-averse on Tuesday, helping the US Dollar to advance throughout the European session, to later extend gains after Wall Street’s opening. Still, Gold also found demand amid the dismal mood, with XAU/USD currently trading at around $1,990 a troy ounce, after posting an intraday low of $1,976.10.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Microsoft’s AI boost to fade?
The recent excitement surrounding AI has resulted in some significant upside for Microsoft over the last few weeks. However, with earnings due out tomorrow is Microsoft in for an earnings shock?