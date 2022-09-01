- EUR/USD collapses almost 1% after upbeat US economic data.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI shows the US economy remains in expansion territory.
- Money market futures odds of a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed lie at 75%.
EUR/USD breaks below parity, extending its losses after hitting on Wednesday a weekly high at 1.0079, but better-than-expected US S&P Global and ISM Manufacturing PMI further cement the case for a Fed’s jumbo 75 bps rate hike in the September meeting.
The EUR/USD opened near the highs of the day at 1.0050s but dived below the parity on the release of upbeat US economic data, which put recession fears in the backseat. Therefore, the EUR/USD trades around the day’s lows at 0.9910s, below its opening price.
EUR/USD plunges on goodish US economic data
Risk aversion keeps global equities tumbling. The US ISM Manufacturing report for August came aligned with July’s figure at 52.8, topping the street’s estimates of 51.9- Even though the data was positive, it’s the second lowest reading since June 2020. The Price Index sub-component edged 7.5 percentage points lower, to 52.5 from 60, portraying the effect of the Federal Reserve tightening policy.
Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM, “The US manufacturing sector continues expanding at rates similar to the prior two months,” and commented that new orders returned to expansion levels. He added that companies continued to hire at strong rates in August, with few indications of lay-offs.
Coincidentally, the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on August 27 rose by 232K, lower than estimates of 248K, as the Department of Labor reported.
For two consecutive days, US employment data reinforces the Fed’s thesis that the US, even though in a technical recession, as shown by the GDP, the economy is strong. Wednesday’s JOLTs report, with vacancies above 11 million, alongside unemployment claims diminishing and ISM Manufacturing PMI hiring comments, could be a prelude to a solid US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.
On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor (BLS) is expected to unveil additional employment data. Economists predict that the economy will add 298K jobs, and the Unemployment Rate will remain at 3.5%.
Meanwhile, expectations for a 75 bps rate hike in the September Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting pointed to a 75% chance of such an increase.
During the European session, most European countries’ Manufacturing PMIs revealed by S&P Global were in contractionary territory, except for France. German Retail Sales YoY exceeded estimates of -6.6%, dropped by -2.6%, while the EU’s unemployment rate was unchanged.
What to watch
The EU’s economic docket will feature the German Trade Balance alongside the common bloc Producer Price Index (PPI). On the US front, the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for August, alongside Unemployment Rate, will shed some light on the direction of the EUR/USD.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9915
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0121
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|1.0053
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0111
|Daily SMA50
|1.0195
|Daily SMA100
|1.0405
|Daily SMA200
|1.0809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0079
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9971
|Previous Weekly High
|1.009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0038
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.999
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9927
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0098
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0142
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 0.9950 as dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and climbed to the 0.9950 area after having declined toward 0.9900. The US Dollar Index, which touched a fresh multi-decade high near 110.00, erased a portion of its daily gains but the pair remains on track to post large daily losses.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550
After having slumped to its weakest level in over two years at 1.1500, GBP/USD recovered to 1.1550 but looks to close the fifth straight day in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and the upbeat US data helps the dollar continue to outperform its rivals.
Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82
Gold broke below the $1,700 threshold and fell to a fresh one-month low of $1,688.71. Concerns about slowing global growth and inflation maintained speculative interest on the defensive and away from riskier assets, moreover after China's lockdown.
Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders
Bitcoin pulls back to support as traders prepare for Friday’s US job’s report. BTC ends up being divided into two opposing camps. Expect to see a possible drop further below $20K as bulls are the ones more likely to get washed out.
Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156
Apple (AAPL) stock continued its recent run of poor form as the stock once again closed lower on Wednesday. Apple has now registered three straight days of losses.