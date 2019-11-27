EUR/USD pierces 1.1000 on upbeat US data

- EUR/USD briefly moves below the 1.10 handle.
- Advanced GDP grew 2.1% on a yearly basis in Q3.
- US Durable Goods Orders expanded more than expected.
EUR/USD is now flirting with the 1.10 handle following a moderate rebound in the greenback.
EUR/USD weaker post-data
Spot has quickly faded the move to the area of session tops in the 1.1010/15 band in response to better-than-expected results from the US docket.
In fact, US yields broke above the daily consolidative theme and reached the 1.78% area, helping at the same the buck to rebound from session lows, all after another estimate of the US GDP showed the economy is seen expanding at an annualized 2.1% during the July-September period, surpassing initial forecasts.
In addition, Durable Goods Orders expanded at a monthly 0.6% during October, reversing September’s 1.4% contraction. Additional US data also saw Initial Claims rising by 213K WoW, while PCE, Personal Income/Spending and the Chicago PMI are all due later.
What to look for around EUR
Spot has been rejected from the vicinity of the 1.1100 barrier once again last week, sparking a corrective downside to the 1.10 neighbourhood, which continues to act as a solid contention area. As always, EUR is expected to keep tracking trade headlines and USD-dynamics for the time being. On the more macro view, the slowdown in the region appears far from abated despite some positive results from key fundamentals in Germany as of late. This does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the cautious/bearish view on the European currency in the medium term.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.19% at 1.0999 and a breakdown of 1.0989 (monthly low Nov.14) would target 1.0925 (low Sep.3) en route to 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1). On the flip side, the initial hurdle aligns at 1.1097 (monthly high Nov.21) followed by 1.1167 (200-day SMA) and finally 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1000 on upbeat US data
Better-than-anticipated US Durable Goods Orders and an upward revision to Q3 GDP are lifting the greenback just modestly. EUR/USD battling at fresh two-week lows.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as tension mounts toward YouGov's MRP poll due later in the day. US data is awaited as well.
USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs
The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.
Gold: Metal drops to session lows near $1455/oz, post-US GDP
Gold is nearing the 1445 support level while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily chart. A break below the 1445 swing low could drive the market to the next main support located near the 1400 handle.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP can be the green light among the massive red ones
The crypto market seems determined to be able to offer excellent price levels to buy on Black Friday. At mid-morning of the European session...