EUR/USD picks up pace, now eyes 1.1330/70 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group highlighted the upbeat mood in EUR/USD and noted it could visit 1.1330 and 1.1370 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view that a ‘short-term top is in place’ was wrong as EUR not only broke above Tuesday’s peak of 1.1212 but also the late December top of 1.1239 (overnight high of 1.1244). While the rally is overbought, solid momentum could continue to carry EUR higher from here. That said, 1.1285 is a major level and is expected to offer solid resistance. Support is at 1.1185 but only a breach of 1.1155 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (05 Mar, spot at 1.1135) that ‘there is no change to our view even though shorter-term momentum is beginning to wane and unless EUR can move and stay above 1.1190 within these 1 to 2 days, the odds for a move to 1.1239 would diminish quickly’. EUR not only moved above 1.1190 but managed to crack 1.1239 as well (overnight high of 1.1244). Upward momentum is given a strong boost and from here, the next level to focus at is 1.1330 followed by 1.1370. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ has moved higher to 1.1100 from yesterday’s level of 1.1050.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.13 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD has topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019 investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness, Brexit talks
GBP/USD is rising above 1.30 as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Forex Today: Gold, yen soar, stocks, dollar dive as US coronavirus fears leap, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The soggy mood in markets continues as the US admitted it performed only around 500 coronavirus tests and as thousands in New York City have self-quarantined.
Gold climbs to fresh seven-year highs near $1,690
With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections surging globally, heightened worries over a protracted global recession force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. The XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,687, a little below the seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.