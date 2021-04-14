EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains

- EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high.
- S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers.
- German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.
EUR/USD rises to 1.1982, up 0.05% intraday, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major rallied for three consecutive days on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness. While economic optimism could be cited as the base case for the quote’s run-up, vaccine jitters and geopolitical challenges were largely ignored.
Market sentiment was upbeat the previous day after ECB President Christine Lagarde praised the US stimulus to help the bloc’s economy. The European Central bank (ECB) leader said, “The United States' fiscal response is expected to lift the European growth by 0.3% over the medium term.”
On the other hand, Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated his old statements of moderate economic recovery and upbeat employment data. The US central bank Chief also rejected any tapering at least till 2022. It’s worth mentioning that the Fed’s monthly Beige Book said, “American businesses are feeling more optimistic as vaccinations against Covid-19 become common, and economic activity accelerated moderately in recent weeks.”
Elsewhere, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extends the pause on the usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid a lack of more data to assess the risk. However, ample jab supplies were spotted by the US authorities to tame the risk.
Recently, the US turned down plans to deploy warships in the Black Sea while the Saudi-led coalition destroyed explosive-laden drone fired at the direction of Jazan, per State TV.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains after the Wall Street benchmark refreshed record top whereas the Treasury yields await Tokyo open for fresh impulse.
Given the stimulus hopes and a lack of major negatives on the risk side, EUR/USD may remain firm. However, German CPI for March, expected to remain unchanged at 2.0% YoY, can offer immediate direction ahead of the US Retail Sales figures for the stated month.
Read: US March Retail Sales Preview: Can a strong rebound ramp up inflation expectations?
Technical analysis
A clear break above 1.199 becomes necessary for EUR/USD bulls to justify the crossing of 50-day SMA.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1983
|Today Daily Change
|35 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|1.1948
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1847
|Daily SMA50
|1.1965
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.1903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1956
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1878
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1927
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1926
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.185
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2005
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains near the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day, holding near a daily high at 1.1986. Dollar bears leading the way higher ahead of US Retail Sales, employment data.
GBP/USD holds on to daily highs near 1.3800
The broad dollar’s weakness helps GBP/USD recover some ground, although the pound is among the worst performers. Britain's successful vaccination campaign supports sterling.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 amid mixed sentiment
Gold holds lower grounds after the previous day’s downbeat performance. The yellow metal dropped for three days in the last four even as the DXY remains dismal around a one-month low. US dollar weakness tests the bears amid dull markets.
EUR/USD retains gains near the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day, holding near a daily high at 1.1986. Dollar bears leading the way higher ahead of US Retail Sales, employment data.
Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation
Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.