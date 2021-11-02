EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1600 amid softer US Treasury yields

- EUR/USD extends the week’s rebound amid cautious optimism.
- Downbeat US inflation expectations, stimulus hopes favor bulls amid a quiet session.
- Second readings of the EU, German PMIs may entertain traders before Wednesday’s Fed verdict.
EUR/USD refreshes intraday top beyond 1.1600 ahead of Tuesday’s European session amid mixed concerns. Even so, the bulls hesitate to retake controls ahead of the key Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, up for publishing on Wednesday.
With a four-day pullback from a 15-year high in the US inflation expectations, as portrayed by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, the market’s hope of the Fed tapering and/or rate hikes take a back seat of late. However, the Fed Clevland’s version of the median PCE Inflation rate rockets higher of late, allowing the US Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks to remain hopeful.
It’s worth noting that the downbeat US PMIs jostle with China’s recent appeal to store food during winter to challenge the EUR/USD buyers, due to the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal. Though, softer Treasury yields, down 2.5 basis points (bps) to 1.549% weigh on the US Dollar Index (DXY), helping EUR/USD to extend the previous day’s rebound.
Despite firmer Treasury yields, the equity futures remain mildly offered amid cautious sentiment during the pre-Fed anxiety. Also challenging the stocks is the uncertainty over US President Joe Biden’s stimulus despite the Democratic leader’s recent optimism.
Talking about data, the US PMIs were mixed but the German Retail Sales slumped in September, helping the ECB to stand pat. Also restricting further consolidation of the easy monetary policy in the bloc is the recently higher COVID-19 infections in Germany.
Looking forward, second readings of October’s PMI for Germany and Europe may entertain EUR/USD traders. However, major attention will be given to the stimulus and inflation chatters, not forgetting the central bank headlines.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a one-month-old ascending resistance line near 1.1695, EUR/USD bears are likely to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1608
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.1606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1598
|Daily SMA50
|1.1694
|Daily SMA100
|1.1763
|Daily SMA200
|1.1903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1609
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1546
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1692
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1535
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1585
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1502
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1691
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 amid mixed EZ PMIs, Fed tension
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending the previous rebound amid cautious optimism and softer US Treasury yields as market impatiently await Wednesday's Fed decision. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, but reflected stretched supply chains.
GBP/USD: bounces off three-week lows as Fed, BOE tensions mount
GBP/USD has hit three-week lows despite some calm on the Brexit front and amid a cautious market mood. Tensions toward the Fed's tapering decision on Wednesday and a potential rate hike from the BOE on Thursday are wracking nerves.
Gold eyes a pre-Fed bumpy ride to $1805
Gold price clings to the previous recovery gains below $1800. Falling shorter-duration yields offer support to gold price.
Polkadot price surges to new all-time high after parachain registration motion approved
Polkadot price reached a new all-time high of $51.49 on bullish sentiment as the blockchain recently revealed another positive development for the network.
How these five currencies are positioned ahead of the Fed, ranked from strongest to weakest Premium
The Federal Reserve is set to taper its bond-buying scheme, and the reaction depends on the details. Commodity currencies are better positioned to better from a dovish decision. The yen and the euro are better positioned to weather a dollar surge, while the pound could freeze.