EUR/USD path of least resistance is up on ECB day – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been unable to resume its gains as coronavirus grips markets and policymakers are scrambling to provide a response. The European Central Bank will announce its decision on Thursday. How is the currency pair positioned?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that euro/dollar enjoys robust support at 1.1283, which is a dense cluster including the Fibonacci 161.8% one-month, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 2, and more.

Looking up, the first noteworthy upside target is 1.1365, which is the convergence of the previous weekly high and the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle.

The upside target is 1.1436, which is the confluence of the PP one-week R1 and the Fibonacci 161.9% one-day.

Below 1.1283, the next support line is 1.1230, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the PP one-day S1, and the Bollinger Band 1h-Lower meet up.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

