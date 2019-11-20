EUR/USD path of least resistance is up amid US-Sino tensions – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, looking for a new direction as US-Sino tensions rise around the Senate's bill supporting Hong Kong protesters. How is it positioned on the chart?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is capped around 1.1080, which is a dense cluster including the Simple Moving Average 10-1h, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the SMA 5-4h, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the BB 1h-Upper, and the previous daily high.
Further above, the upside target is 1.1178, which is the convergence of the BB 1d-Upper, the SMA 200-1d, and the previous monthly high.
Below, support awaits at 1.1045, which is the confluence of the PP 1d-S3, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the SMA 50-1d, the SMA 5-1d, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day, and the SMA 100-1h.
Lower, 1.0965 is the meeting point between the Pivot Point one-month Support 1 and the PP 1w-S2.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
