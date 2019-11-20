EUR/USD path of least resistance is up amid US-Sino tensions – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, looking for a new direction as US-Sino tensions rise around the Senate's bill supporting Hong Kong protesters. How is it positioned on the chart?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is capped around 1.1080, which is a dense cluster including the Simple Moving Average 10-1h, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the SMA 5-4h, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the BB 1h-Upper, and the previous daily high.

Further above, the upside target is 1.1178, which is the convergence of the BB 1d-Upper, the SMA 200-1d, and the previous monthly high.

Below, support awaits at 1.1045, which is the confluence of the PP 1d-S3, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the SMA 50-1d, the SMA 5-1d, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day, and the SMA 100-1h.

Lower, 1.0965 is the meeting point between the Pivot Point one-month Support 1 and the PP 1w-S2.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

