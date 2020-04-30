EUR/USD path of least resistance is up ahead of the ECB – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been trading in range ahead of the all-important European Central Bank decision. How is the world's most popular pair positioned?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that euro/dollar is trading above a significant support line at 1.0864, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 10-15m, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the BB 1h-Middle, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.

Even more robust support awaits at 1.0837, which is a juncture including the SMA 50-4h, the SMA 200-1h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, and the Pivot Point one-day Support 1.

Looking up, somewhat weaker resistance awaits at 1.0879, which is the confluence of the previous year's low and the BB 1h-Upper.

Next up, 1.09 is the meeting point of the previous weekly high and the PP one-day R1.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

