EUR/USD path of least resistance is to the upside ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been gradually recovering as the US dollar was hit by disappointing data. And now, the greenback faces the most-important test – Non-Farm Payrolls.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD enjoys robust support at 1.0965, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 10-one-day, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the SMA 10-4h, and the Bollinger Band one-hour Middle.
Close by, the world's most popular currency pair enjoys another solid support cluster at 1.0941, which is the convergence including the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the BB 4h-Middle, and the previous daily low.
Looking up, significant resistance is only at 1.1027, and it is weaker than the support lines described above. At that line, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month and the previous weekly high converge.
The upside target is 1.1115, which is the confluence of the BB one-day Upper and the previous monthly high/
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bull cross confirmed, Fed rate cut odds rise ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD’s hourly chart is flashing a golden crossover. Rising odds of an October Fed rate cut are weighing over the US Dollar. The next big move in EUR/USD largely depends on the US Payrolls data due at 12:30 GMT.
GBP/USD extends recovery ahead of US NFP, Fed’s Powell
GBP/USD pays little heed to the Brexit uncertainty amid overall USD weakness. Markets turn pessimistic ahead of the US jobs data amid the latest forward-looking indicators. Powell’s speech to also grab some attention later on Friday.
USD/JPY drops 20 pips forming another bearish lower high ahead of NFP
USD/JPY is looking south, having charted a bearish lower high above 106.90 in Asia. Key hourly and daily chart indicators are also reporting bearish conditions heading into the US NFP release later this Friday.
Gold: Cautiously bid around $1510 ahead of the US NFP, Fedspeak
With the multiple catalysts pushing investors to risk-safety, Gold prices remain on the recovery mode while taking bids to $1510 during early Friday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the global slowdown fears and political uncertainty.
US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds
NFP are predicted to rise by 145,000 in September following August’s 130,000 gain. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings will rise 0.3% on the month and 3.2% on the year as in Aug.