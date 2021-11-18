EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD

- EUR/USD keeps bounce off 16-month low, grinds higher of late.
- Inflation expectations, US housing numbers weigh on US Treasury yields amid sluggish session.
- ECB policymakers praise economic activities, tame reflation fears.
- Speeches from Fed, ECB members will join US data to entertain intraday traders.
EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.1335, up 0.08% intraday during early Thursday. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off 1.1263 to close the session with mild gains. That said, a pullback in the US Treasury yields weigh on the US dollar and challenge the buyers amid a sluggish session with a light calendar.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) marks a second consecutive daily loss, down 0.09% intraday around 95.70 while tracking the two basis points (bps) of a downside by the US 10-year Treasury yields. It’s worth noting that the DXY jumped to a fresh 16-month high and the US bond yields refreshed three-week tops the previous day but closed in negative territory for the first time in the week.
While checking the moves, soft US Housing Start and a two-day decline of the US inflation expectations can be linked as the key catalysts. US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, drop for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, per the data source Reuters.
Additionally, ECB policymakers’ rejections to the reflation fears and hopes of moderate economic growth going forward also favored the EUR/USD buyers the previous day. On the contrary, Charles L. Evans, the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said, “It will take until the middle of next year to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying program, even as the central bank remains 'mindful' of inflation.”
Recently favoring the EUR/USD prices could be cautious optimism in the market as the US lauds supply chain improvements and China’s Evergrande proposes to sell 1.662 billion shares in Hengten Networks at HK$1.28.
Moving on, US Jobless Claims, expected to ease from 267K to 260K, will join the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for November, likely 24 versus 23.8 prior, to entertain the EUR/USD pair traders. However, major attention will be given to the ECB and Fed policymakers’ comments as the divergence between the two central bank’s next moves amplify of late.
Technical analysis
Corrective pullback remains elusive until crossing the previous support line from August near 1.1400. Alternatively, the recent multi-month low of 1.1260 will precede late 2019 peaks surrounding 1.1240 to challenge EUR/USD bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1333
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.1322
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1539
|Daily SMA50
|1.1615
|Daily SMA100
|1.1709
|Daily SMA200
|1.1867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1609
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1212
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1417
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
