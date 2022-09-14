EUR/USD pares US inflation-led losses below 1.0000, EU’s energy moves, trade talks eyed

- EUR/USD remains sidelined around weekly low after falling the most in two years.
- US inflation renewed hawkish Fed concerns ahead of next week’s FOMC.
- Slump in stocks, yield curve inversion also underpinned the greenback’s safe-haven demand.
- EU’s von der Leyen to announce energy price cap plans, USTR Tai visits EC VP Dombrovskis.
EUR/USD licks US inflation-led wounds around the weekly bottom, picking up bids to 0.9980 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair consolidates the biggest daily fall in two years ahead of the European Union’s (EU) diplomatic moves.
US inflation data renewed fears of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike, as well as propelled the recession woes, on Tuesday. Also acting as the downside catalysts for the EUR/USD are the geopolitical concerns surrounding China and Russia. That said, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August rose past 8.1% market forecasts to 8.3% YoY, versus 8.8% prior regains. The monthly figures, however, increased to 0.1%, more than -0.1% expected and 0.0% in previous readings. The core CPI, which means CPI ex Food & Energy, also crossed 6.1% consensus and 5.9% prior to print 6.3% for the said month.
On the other hand, Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped to -60.7 for September, versus -52 expected and -54.9 prior. For Germany, the sentiment gauge slid to -61.9 compared to -60.0 market forecasts and -55.3 previous readings. “We face a threat of recession next year,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said following the data on Tuesday. On the same line, the Economy Ministry update stated that the German economic outlook for H2 dramatically worsened, output in H2 could stagnate or contract.
It should be noted that the hawkish Fed bets increased, with the 75 basis points (bps) of a hike appearing almost certainly next week. It’s worth noting that there is around 25% chance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce a full 1.0% increase in the benchmark Fed rate on September 21 meeting.
The inversion between the short-term and the long-term US Treasury bond yields also widened after US inflation data and propelled the recession woes, which in turn drowned the EUR/USD prices due to the pair’s risk-barometer status. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields rallied to 3.412% and those for 2-year bonds increased to 3.76% following the data, around 3.41% and 3.745% respectively at the latest. Furthermore, the US stocks had their biggest daily slump in almost two years after the US CPI release and weighed on the pair.
Furthermore, US President Joe Biden’s chip plans to increase hardships for China, as well as the rush toward stronger ties with China fuel the Sino-American woes. Additionally, expectations that Russia will hit hard after retreating from some parts of Ukraine also weighed on the market sentiment and the EUR/USD prices.
Recently, US President Joe Biden mentioned, “I'm not concerned about the inflation report released today.” The US leader also added that the stock market does not always accurately represent the state of the economy. The reason could be linked to the biggest slump in the US equities in two years after the US inflation data release.
Moving on, European Union (EU) Chief Ursula von der Leyen’s plans for the energy price capping and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s EU visit to meet European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will be important to watch for nearby moves. Also crucial will be the US Producer Price Index (PPI) before Thursday’s August month US Retail Sales and Friday’s preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the weekly bullish channel directs EUR/USD bears towards the yearly bottom surrounding 0.9860.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9978
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.9974
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0003
|Daily SMA50
|1.0108
|Daily SMA100
|1.0334
|Daily SMA200
|1.075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0187
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9967
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9864
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0051
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0103
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9898
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9822
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9677
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0118
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.