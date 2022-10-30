EUR/USD pares the first monthly gain in five above 0.9900 ahead of the key EU/US data, Fed

- EUR/USD takes offers to renew intraday low, pauses two-week uptrend.
- Fears of Eurozone recession, geopolitical concerns join ECB’s dovish hike to weigh on EUR.
- USD bulls cheer hawkish Fed bets, firmer US data even as yields challenge the upside momentum.
- Eurozone GDP, inflation can entertain traders but FOMC, US NFP will be crucial for clear directions.
EUR/USD begins the key week on a negative note, declining to 0.9940 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session, as traders rush to the US dollar for risk safety ahead of crucial data/events. Also exerting downside pressure on the major currency pair could be the latest comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) official, as well as the market’s bets on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move.
During the weekend, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Klaas Knot said that a 75bps increase is feasible in December but has not yet been decided. “A recession is growing becoming likely,” adds ECB’s Knot. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs raises Fed rates outlook and sees peak at 5% in march. Additionally, Russia’s halt to the grain deal citing attacks on its ships from Odessa joins the ongoing US-China tension to add strength to the bearish bias.
On Friday, Annual inflation in Germany, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed to 10.4% in October from 10% in September, Germany's Destatis reported on Friday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 10.1%. Meanwhile, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, jumped to 11.6% from 10.9%, compared to analysts' estimate of 10.9%.
On the other hand, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose to 5.1% YoY for September versus 5.2% expected and 4.9% prior.
It should be noted that ECB’s indirect signals of a slowdown in the further rate hikes and a fifth consecutive fall in the US private consumption challenges the EUR/USD traders.
Amid these plays, the yields are down and the equities are bracing for a good month, which in turn teases the first monthly gain of the EUR/USD pair in five ahead of the first readings of the Eurozone Q3 GDP and the inflation data for October, expected 0.2% QoQ and 1.2% MoM respectively versus 0.8% and 1.0% priors in that order. Should the actual data ease the quote could witness further downside amid hawkish bias for this week’s Fed and upbeat US jobs report for October.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD sellers need validation from a downward sloping previous resistance line from June, around 0.9900 by the press time, to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9952
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.9966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.984
|Daily SMA50
|0.9889
|Daily SMA100
|1.0083
|Daily SMA200
|1.0505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9927
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9954
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9929
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9892
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9857
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0072
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6400, Aussie Retail Sales, China PMI and RBA vs. Fed divergence eyed
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6400 while portraying the market’s anxiety ahead of the bumper data and the key events. The bears remain hopeful during the early Monday’s Asian session amid the anticipated divergence among the monetary policy moves between Fed and RBA.
EUR/USD pares the first monthly gain in five above 0.9900 ahead of the key EU/US data, Fed
EUR/USD begins the key week on a negative note, declining to 0.9940 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session, as traders rush to the US dollar for risk safety ahead of crucial data/events.
Gold aims for a pullback towards $1,650.00, focus shifts to ISM data
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed fresh demand after a vertical drop to near $1,640.00. The precious metal is aiming for a pullback move to near the critical resistance of $1,650.00 as long liquidation hogs the limelight.
Ethereum dominance over Bitcoin draws to close, no more flippening?
Ethereum price dominance over Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto industry continued throughout the month of October. Analysts at crypto intelligence platform Santiment believe Ethereum’s dominance is coming to a close as ETH address activity declines.
Markets eye elections, Fed pivot, and end to asset price pullback
As investors weigh conflicting economic data and the prospects for a Fed pivot, precious metals markets are quietly basing out. Thursday’s Gross Domestic Product report showed the economy growing at a better than expected 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter.