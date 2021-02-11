EUR/USD pares majority of daily gains, trades around 1.2120

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD lost its traction after rising to 1.2149 on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index looks to close the day little changed.
  • Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell less than expected last week.

The EUR/USD pair gained traction in the early trading hours of the American session and climbed to a nine-day high of 1.2149. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and erased a large portion of its daily gains. As of writing, EUR/USD was up 0.08% on a daily basis at 1.2125.

Rising US T-bond yields support USD

The data published by the US Department of Labor showed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined by 19,000 to 793,000 but came in worse than the market consensus of 757,000. Although the US Dollar Index dropped to a session low of 90.26 after this data, a sharp rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to the USD. At the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2.75% on the day and the DXY is posting small daily gains at 90.44.

On the other hand, the European Commission's latest monthly report revealed on Thursday that the eurozone growth forecast for 2021 got revised down to 3.8% from 4.2% in the previous report. "The near-term outlook for the European economy looks weaker than expected last autumn, as the pandemic has tightened its grip on the continent," the Commission noted in its publication

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Gabriel Makhlouf acknowledged that the global economic outlook has deteriorated in the near term and added that it's not the right time to unwind either fiscal or monetary support.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the European economic docket on Friday and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to drive EUR/USD's movements.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2127
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.21
Daily SMA50 1.2157
Daily SMA100 1.1979
Daily SMA200 1.1721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2144
Previous Daily Low 1.2109
Previous Weekly High 1.2138
Previous Weekly Low 1.1952
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2089
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.214
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.216
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2175

 

 

Latest Forex News

