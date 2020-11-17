EUR/USD pares majority of daily gains, steadies around 1.1860

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD pair lost its momentum before reaching 1.1900.
  • US Dollar Index recovers toward 92.50 during American session.
  • ECB's Lagarde says second coronavirus wave will affect economy well into 2021.

After closing the previous three trading days in the positive territory, the EUR/USD pair continued to push higher and touched a fresh weekly top of 1.1894. However, the risk-off market environment in the second half of the day allowed the greenback to gather strength and caused EUR/USD to erase its gains. As of writing, the pair was up only 0.05% on the day at 1.1858.

USD's market valuation continues to drive EUR/USD's movements

Earlier in the day, the broad-based USD weakness helped EUR/USD push higher. In the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers, the US Dollar Index declined to an 8-day low of 92.26.

However, the uninspiring performance of major equity indexes in the US caused risk-off flows to provide a boost to the safe-haven USD. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both down around 0.4% on the day and the US Dollar Index was posting small daily losses near 92.50.

The data from the US showed on Tuesday that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in October and missed the market expectation for an increase of 0.5%.

Meanwhile, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, sounded pessimistic with regard to the economic outlook. "Before the vaccine news, we had pretty negative news on the second 2nd wave," Lagarde told Bloomberg and added that they expect the second wave to affect economy well into 2021.

On Wednesday, the Eurostat will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the euro area. Later in the day, Housing Starts and Building Permits data will be featured in the US economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1862
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.1852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1784
Daily SMA50 1.1771
Daily SMA100 1.1714
Daily SMA200 1.1358
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1869
Previous Daily Low 1.1814
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1746
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1848
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1835
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1791
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1767
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1876
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.193

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines

EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines

EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales missed with 1a meager increase of only 0.3% in October. Fed Chair Powell is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds high ground amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism

GBP/USD holds high ground amid Brexit hopes, Bailey's optimism

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, holding onto high ground. Hopes of an EU-UK post-Brexit deal are boosting the pound. BOE Governor Bailey expressed optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trades within tight ranges despite downbeat US dollar

XAU/USD trades within tight ranges despite downbeat US dollar

Spot gold (XAU/USD) has traded within a tight $1885-$1893(ish) intra-day range on Tuesday. The precious metal currently trades around $2.5 lower, or down just over 0.1%.

Gold news

Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit

Bitcoin breaks above $17,000 first time since January 2018; the sky is the limit

Bitcoin breaks through another important resistance area. The on-chain metrics imply that the upside is the path of least resistance.

Read more

WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures