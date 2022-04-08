- EUR/USD regains some composure after dropping to 10850.
- The greenback climbs to fresh peaks near 100.00, recedes afterwards.
- The EU announces new sanctions against Moscow.
The single currency remains under pressure and drags EUR/USD to new 4-week lows in the 1.0850/45 band at the end of the week.
EUR/USD now targets the 2022 low near 1.0800
EUR/USD manages to trim part of the earlier drop to new multi-week lows, although it stays under intense downside pressure against the backdrop of geopolitical concerns and persevering USD buying.
Indeed, geopolitics are back to the fore after the EU announced new sanctions against Russia, this time targeting coal and opening the door to potential sanctions against Russian oil and gas sectors.
Also weighing on the risk complex appears the unabated advance in US yields amidst growing perception that the Fed could accelerate the pace of its normalization as well as the reduction of its balance sheet.
Nothing scheduled in the euro docket, while Wholesale Inventories will only be released across the pond.
What to look for around EUR
Sellers continue to rule the sentiment around EUR/USD, which extended the downtrend to fresh lows in the mid-1.0800s earlier on Friday. The multi-session negative performance of the pair came in response to the firmer pace of the greenback and renewed geopolitical concerns. As usual, pockets of strength in the single currency should appear reinforced by speculation the ECB could raise rates before the end of the year, while higher German yields, elevated inflation, the decent pace of the economic recovery and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region are also supportive of a rebound in the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: France Presidential Election (Sunday, April 10).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Impact of the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is down 0.09% at 1.0867 and a breakdown of 1.0845 (monthly low April 8) would target 1.0805 (2022 low March 7) en route to 1.0766 (monthly low May 7 2020). On the flip side, immediate resistance comes at 1.1147 (55-day SMA) followed by 1.1184 (weekly high March 31) and finally 1.1222 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly on risk flows, stays below 1.0900
EUR/USD has edged higher following a decline to the 1.0850 area amid the positive shift witnessed in the market mood on Friday. The pair, however, continues to trade below 1.0900. The economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases and investors are likely to remain focused on risk perception.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near mid-1.3000s
GBP/USD has managed to stage a modest recovery after having touched a fresh multi-week low of 1.3026 earlier in the day. With rising US Treasury bond yields supporting the greenback, the pair finds it difficult to gather further bullish momentum.
Gold treads water around $1,930, in search of fresh direction
Gold price is flatlined while trading within the mid of this week’s range around $1,930 so far this Friday. The market sentiment has somewhat improved in European trading, which has triggered a pullback in the US dollar and the Treasury yields.
Can Shiba Inu price rally by 100% now that Bitcoin has given a green signal
Shiba Inu price has been coiling up inside a bottom reversal pattern for nearly three months, hinting at an explosive breakout. This consolidation is likely to result in an exponential run-up that more than doubles the market value of SHIB.
Gamestop continues to drop following its stock split announcement
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150.