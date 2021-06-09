EUR/USD pares daily gains, turns flat near 1.2170

- EUR/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.2200.
- US Dollar Index rose into the positive above 90.00.
- Focus shift to ECB policy announcements, US inflation data.
The EUR/USD pair climbed to a fresh weekly high of 1.2219 in the early trading hours of the American session on Wednesday but reversed its direction. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2174.
DXY erases daily losses on recovering bond yields
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the USD's market valuation continues to drive EUR/USD's movements. Earlier in the day, the sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields weighed on the greenback and caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to drop to a daily low of 89.83. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield pulling away from the monthly low it set at 1.471%, the DXY staged a rebound and turned flat on the day above 90.10.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its policy decisions. Previewing this event, "the ECB’s latest announcement – that purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) over the next quarter will be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year – reinforces our view that it will remain highly accommodative for longer," said Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Wednesday that ECB policymakers will hold a three-day meeting that will start on June 18 in Frankfurt to discuss the strategy review.
On the other hand, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US on Thursday will be watched closely by market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2176
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2173
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2181
|Daily SMA50
|1.2066
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2194
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2254
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.216
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2147
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.222
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
